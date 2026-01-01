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Brazil’s president: New tariffs raise costs for US consumers

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Shafaqna English– Writing in a Sunday(26 Jul 2026) op‑ed for The Washington Post, Brazil’s President Lula described the newly imposed U.S. tariffs as unfair and strategically misguided. He warned that the tariffs would undermine the long‑standing partnership between Brazil and the United States, while simultaneously raising the cost of goods for U.S. shoppers.

Lula went on to state in his column that the U.S. government had imposed tariffs on Brazilian goods at rates ranging from 12.5% to 37.5% — and that this had been done despite numerous bilateral meetings, robust technical justifications, and even documents that he personally had handed to President Trump.

Source: Reuters

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