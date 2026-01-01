McLaren’s first victory of the season in Hungary

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(26 Jul 2026), Formula One world champion Lando Norris secured McLaren’s maiden victory of the current season at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli managed to extend his championship lead to 50 points, having successfully limited the damage inflicted by his rivals during the race.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull took second place, finishing 15.080 seconds adrift of the race winner. Antonelli rounded out the podium in third, but his position was secured only after McLaren’s hopes of a one‑two finish were dashed when Oscar Piastri pulled over with a transmission failure with 14 laps remaining at the Hungaroring circuit.

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