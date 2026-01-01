Woman ref concussed breaking up fight

Shafaqna English– A female referee was knocked down and sustained a concussion on Saturday(25 Jul 2026) as she intervened to stop a scuffle between male players during a friendly match, according to news outlets. The game was contested by Ligue 1 club Metz and Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

The official, Mathilde Demoncay, could not carry on after the incident at Schlossberg Stadium in Forbach, eastern France. The two clubs had been using the ground as part of their build‑up to the new season.

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