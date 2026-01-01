Uganda puts forward diplomat for UN top job

Shafaqna English– Olara Otunnu, a Ugandan diplomat, has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of UN Secretary‑General. He becomes the seventh contender in the race to take over from António Guterres, whose term expires at the end of this year.

A former UN Under‑Secretary‑General who also acted as the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Otunnu received his official endorsement from Uganda on Friday(24 Jul 2026). The nomination was conveyed in a letter sent to the presiding officers of the General Assembly and the Security Council.

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