FIFA President accuses World Cup 2026 critics of spreading hate

Shafaqna English- FIFA President Gianni Infantino responds to critics of the 2026 World Cup, accusing them of spreading hate and falsehoods. He defends the tournament as a success that promoted happiness, unity, safety, and togetherness.
In an Instagram open letter, the 56-year-old leader emphasised the joy and camaraderie experienced by fans globally during the event, which Spain won and was hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico.
“You were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all,” he stated.
“We saw no violence or incidents- only joy and security!”
His remarks came shortly after FIFA announced it was investigating a physical altercation between Argentina and Spain players at the World Cup final in New Jersey.
Source: Al Jazeera