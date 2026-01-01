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FIFA President accuses World Cup 2026 critics of spreading hate

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Shafaqna English- FIFA President Gianni Infantino responds to critics of the 2026 World Cup, accusing them of spreading hate and falsehoods. He defends the tournament as a success that promoted ⁠happiness, unity, safety, and togetherness.

In an Instagram open letter, the 56-year-old leader emphasised the joy and camaraderie experienced by fans globally during the event, which Spain won and was hosted across ⁠the US, Canada, and Mexico.

“You were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all,” he stated.

“We saw no violence or incidents- only joy and security!”

His remarks came shortly after FIFA announced it was investigating a physical altercation between Argentina and Spain players at the World Cup final in New Jersey.

Source: Al Jazeera 

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