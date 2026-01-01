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Gaza hospitals are operating beyond capacity as patient numbers hit a record high

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Shafaqna English-The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Monday that hospitals and medical centers experienced unprecedented patient volumes during the first half of 2026, as the enclave’s health system continued operating at maximum capacity despite surpassing its limits.

In a statement, the ministry said emergency departments treated 997,844 patients, while outpatient clinics recorded 826,060 visits. Hospitals also admitted 111,378 patients during the same period.

Medical teams carried out 57,112 complex and emergency surgeries and 760 life-saving cardiac catheterization procedures.

The ministry stated that health facilities supplied and distributed 32,186 units of blood to meet the needs of emergency operations and patients suffering from severe bleeding.

Source: Palestinian Information Center 

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