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Australian court upholds racial vilification ruling against Senator Hanson

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Shafaqna English- An Australian federal court upholds racial vilification ruling against Senator Pauline Hanson.

has dismissed an appeal by controversial politician Pauline Hanson, cementing a landmark ruling that her directive for a Muslim senator to “go back to Pakistan” constituted unlawful racial vilification.

Far-right Senator Pauline Hanson aimed Pakistan-born Australian lawmaker Mehreen Faruqi in 2022 over comments made in the wake of the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Faruqi, a left-leaning Greens senator, said she could not mourn the “leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonized people”.

Hanson replied on social media: “When you immigrated to Australia, you took every advantage of this country.

“You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in parliament.

“It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”

The Federal Court of Australia found in 2024, in response to a complaint from Faruqi, that Hanson’s comments amounted to a “strong form of racism”.

Hanson’s appeal against that decision on free speech grounds was dismissed on Monday.

Source: IQNA

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