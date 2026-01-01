Australian court upholds racial vilification ruling against Senator Hanson

Shafaqna English- An Australian federal court upholds racial vilification ruling against Senator Pauline Hanson.
Far-right Senator Pauline Hanson aimed Pakistan-born Australian lawmaker Mehreen Faruqi in 2022 over comments made in the wake of the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Faruqi, a left-leaning Greens senator, said she could not mourn the “leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonized people”.
Hanson replied on social media: “When you immigrated to Australia, you took every advantage of this country.
“You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in parliament.
“It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”
The Federal Court of Australia found in 2024, in response to a complaint from Faruqi, that Hanson’s comments amounted to a “strong form of racism”.
Hanson’s appeal against that decision on free speech grounds was dismissed on Monday.