UN: Israel must end occupation in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Israel must end its occupation of large areas of southern Lebanon, the United Nations’ human rights chief said on Monday.

Volker Türk spoke to The Associated Press as he wrapped up a visit to Lebanon, his second in just over a year. He met with government officials, civil society representatives and Lebanese people displaced by the war.

Türk said some Israeli actions in Lebanon could amount to war crimes, echoing criticism from other human rights groups over the widespread destruction of towns and villages, and the dozens of medical workers and journalists killed.

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