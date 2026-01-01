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Conflict & crisis force six heritage sites onto UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger

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Shafaqna English- Armed conflict, insecurity and environmental pressures force six heritage sites onto UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger.

Meeting in Busan, Republic of Korea, the World Heritage Committee on Sunday granted emergency protection to three newly inscribed World Heritage sites and added three previously recognized sites to the danger list.

UNESCO said the emergency procedure reflects a world increasingly shaped by armed conflict, climate change and other crises that pose “serious threats” to irreplaceable cultural and natural heritage.

Sources: News.un.org

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