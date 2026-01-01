Gaza University is looking to continue education of Palestinians amid war

Shafaqna English- Before the war, the Islamic Gaza University was one of the leading public universities in Palestine. Now the university is looking to continue the education of Palestinians amid the destruction brought about by Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Despite the challenges of Israeli air attacks and a siege on Gaza, it worked to provide the best possible academic environment for students.

Of particular focus were fields that rely heavily on practical training, such as medicine, health sciences, and engineering. But Israel’s crippling hold on Gaza posed huge challenges in teaching these disciplines.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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