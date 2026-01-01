[Video] Prophet Hood | Why did God send Prophets?

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Discover Islam level 1 – Chapter 2 | Prophet Hood | Why did God send Prophets?

In this lesson, we explore the necessity of Prophet Hood and why divine guidance is essential for humanity. Human beings were not created without purpose; rather, they were created with the potential for spiritual and moral growth. This potential can only be fully realized through God’s guidance. The lesson explains why human knowledge alone is insufficient to establish perfect laws for society and why an all-knowing Creator appoints prophets to guide humanity. Through divine revelation, God’s messengers communicate His laws, wisdom, and guidance, helping individuals and societies achieve justice, morality, and spiritual development. In this lesson, you will learn:

The necessity of Prophet Hood

The purpose of human creation

Why human-made laws are limited

The need for divine guidance

Why God appoints prophets

The role of divine revelation in guiding humanity

This chapter provides a logical understanding of why Prophet Hood is a fundamental part of God’s plan and why divine messengers are essential for the guidance of mankind.

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