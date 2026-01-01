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Palestinian 3,000-year-old site faces threats as Israel intensifies plans for land seizures

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Shafaqna English- Sebastia, a 3,000-year-old site in Palestine, faces threats as Israel intensifies plans for land seizures and settlement expansions.

Palestinian officials have welcomed UNESCO’s decision to add Sebastia in the occupied West Bank to the World Heritage list and its list of World Heritage in danger.
They hope that it will prevent Israel from extending its control over the Palestinian village and its archaeological site. Israel, meanwhile, has denounced the decision and described it as political.

Nizar Kayed, deputy mayor of Sebastia, said that he hoped the decision would help preserve its ancient city.

Sources: AL Jazeera

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