AI reshapes jobs as automation accelerates

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence is increasingly capable of performing complex tasks once handled by humans, raising concerns over job displacement while boosting productivity across industries. Recent studies indicate the greatest impact is falling on AI-exposed sectors such as finance, software and creative services, according to BBC.

Rapid advances in large language models (LLMs) have significantly expanded AI’s ability to complete tasks ranging from minutes to several hours, particularly in software development, financial analysis, legal research and creative work. Companies are investing heavily in AI tools and virtual “AI agents” to automate workflows and reduce labor costs.

Research from Stanford University found employment among workers aged 22 to 25 has declined by 2.7% since ChatGPT became widely adopted, with losses reaching 12.8% in highly AI-exposed industries. Meanwhile, OECD data shows job postings have weakened more sharply in AI-sensitive sectors than in occupations less vulnerable to automation.

Despite the rapid adoption of AI, experts say full automation faces economic constraints, as operating advanced AI systems can be costly. Many firms are therefore turning to lower-cost AI models, including open-source systems developed in China. Economists caution that while AI is expected to improve productivity, governments and businesses must act to ensure technological gains do not lead to widespread job displacement.

Source: BBC

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