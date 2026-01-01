Malaysia detains over 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers

Shafaqna English- Malaysia detained more than 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers on Monday outside a UN facility in Kuala Lumpur.

All of the refugees outside the UNHCR were taken away with their belongings in four police trucks at around 8:30 p.m. (1230 GMT), according to Reuters witnesses at the scene.

A police official, who declined to be identified, said they were being taken to police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur for further checks.

The refugees, who included women and children, said they were driven out of their homes by ‌residents ‌in the northern state of Penang on Sunday and had traveled ​to ‌the Malaysian ⁠capital on ​buses ⁠overnight to seek assistance on resettlement from the UNHCR.

The evictions came amid a rise in online hate speech and misinformation targeting the Rohingya since May that has led to greater harassment and scrutiny of the ⁠community, including widespread school closures.