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Palestinians say violence by Israeli settlers is bringing them to breaking point

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Shafaqna English- Palestinian villagers in the occupied West Bank said on Monday that increasing incursions by Israeli settlers ​and violent stand-offs, such as one that left six people shot dead last week, are bringing them to breaking point.

The Israeli military made dozens of arrests and blocked roadways through the West Bank after Friday’s incident in the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, where four Palestinians were killed.

Palestinians said villagers were defending themselves against the latest in a series of attacks by settlers seeking to drive them off ‌the land.

Source: Arab News

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