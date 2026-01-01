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Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli settler attack on mosque in West Bank

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Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the recent Israeli settler attack on a mosque in the West Bank.

The head of the Egyptian NGO and Imam of al-Azhar University, Ahmed el-Tayyeb, denounced the targeted attacks by Israeli settlers against several Palestinian villages, most notably the arson attack on a mosque in the occupied Tulkarm governorate, rejecting all forms of aggression against non-combatants and sacred religious sites, reported Taqrib News Agency (TNA).

Sources: Taghrib News

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