28,000 Hepatitis cases in Afghanistan in six months recorded

Shafaqna English- 27,881 positive hepatitis cases in Afghanistan were recorded between January and June this year.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Health said a lack of sufficient resources has limited their ability to provide services across the country.

Haidar Khan Haidar, director general of preventive medicine at the Ministry of Public Health, said: “Greater attention should be paid to preventable diseases such as hepatitis B and C. Health should be kept separate from politics.”

Sources: Tolo News

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