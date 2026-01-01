Washington Bans Chinese Robot, Inverter Imports

Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), the Trump administration announced a new set of import restrictions specifically targeting newly manufactured Chinese robots and electrical power inverters.

The primary rationale behind this move is twofold: first, to safeguard America’s expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure from potential national security vulnerabilities, and second, to bring back (reshore) strategic industrial sectors that are projected to experience explosive growth in the coming years, ensuring they remain domestically controlled.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the detailed provisions of these regulations. According to the new order, imports of all new Chinese-made humanoid and quadruped robots are explicitly prohibited.

Furthermore, the ban extends to grid‑connected power inverters—critical components that facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources (such as solar and wind) and battery storage systems into both nationwide electrical grids and the power supply equipment of data centers.

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