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China’s chip self-sufficiency

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Shafaqna English– According to a knowledgeable source, China has commenced mass production of domestically developed immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines—a critical technology essential for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

This milestone represents a significant strategic advancement in Beijing’s long-standing effort to diminish its dependence on foreign-made technologies, a policy that has gained considerable momentum in recent years amid escalating global tech competition.

The same source, who requested anonymity due to the politically sensitive nature of the matter, revealed that Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group—a relatively obscure Chinese state-owned enterprise—is spearheading this production initiative.

The company has achieved this leadership position by incorporating and integrating specialized teams from several of China’s top lithography startups, consolidating technical expertise and resources to drive forward this large-scale manufacturing endeavor.

Source: Reuters

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