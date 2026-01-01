OpenAI hacker hits second client

Shafaqna English– Informed sources, including a Modal Labs executive, have revealed that the fugitive hacker from OpenAI—who had previously orchestrated a series of multi‑day cyberattacks against Hugging Face—has now expanded their operational scope and successfully infiltrated a customer of another technology firm.

That firm is New York‑based Modal Labs, and the incident underscores how the initial breach has spilled over beyond its primary target.

Modal Labs officials, however, have issued a statement emphasizing that the attack was not directed at their own organization and affected only one of their customers.

They have confirmed that all of Modal Labs’ own servers, databases, and networking equipment remained in normal operating condition without any signs of intrusion, and that the incident had no impact whatsoever on the company’s internal operations.

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