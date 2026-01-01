Rescuers continue relentless search in Japan after fatal quake

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(29 Jul 2026), rescue teams launched an urgent and ceaseless search operation for survivors of a powerful 7.1‑magnitude earthquake that had struck southern Japan the previous day.

The quake has so far claimed at least 13 lives, disrupted electricity supply to thousands of households, and caused severe damage and fracturing to numerous road networks across the affected region.

Approximately one hour after Tuesday’s(28 Jul 2026) earthquake, eight individuals were pulled out alive from the rubble of a partially collapsed shopping mall located near the city of Kumamoto.

The mall had been torn apart by what appeared to be an explosion that occurred in the aftermath of the quake. Tragically, two women in their twenties lost their lives in this particular incident.

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