FIFA’s controversial plan

Shafaqna English– FIFA unveiled a plan on Tuesday(28 Jul 2026) to create a subsidiary entity capitalized at $20 billion to manage the World Cup and other international competitions, with up to 20% of its shares to be sold to outside investors. The move immediately drew fierce criticism from UEFA, with the European governing body accusing FIFA of excessive commercialization and marginalizing the authentic values of football.

Details of the plan indicate that FIFA will launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which will take charge of what the organization terms “commercial and event operations.”

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