English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 2Other NewsSportsworld

FIFA’s controversial plan

0

Shafaqna English– FIFA unveiled a plan on Tuesday(28 Jul 2026) to create a subsidiary entity capitalized at $20 billion to manage the World Cup and other international competitions, with up to 20% of its shares to be sold to outside investors. The move immediately drew fierce criticism from UEFA, with the European governing body accusing FIFA of excessive commercialization and marginalizing the authentic values of football.

Details of the plan indicate that FIFA will launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which will take charge of what the organization terms “commercial and event operations.”

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UEFA blasts FIFA for Balogun suspension U-turn

asadian

World Cup set new record for spectator numbers

asadian

America and its love for superstars

asadian

FIFA’s new rule for game stoppages & water breaks

asadian

Iran lodges official protest against FIFA

asadian

Negative fan reaction to hydration breaks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.