Taming fires before heat in Europe

Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), firefighters were deployed with remarkable speed to contain enormous wildfires that have forced tens of thousands of people across France and Spain to abandon their homes. Simultaneously, Western Europe was bracing itself to face another surge of intense heat.

The flames have ravaged a region already weakened by a scorching and arid summer. Rescue teams were looking to exploit a brief window of more favourable weather before a new wave of even higher temperatures took hold from Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) onwards.

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