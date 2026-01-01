Fire-cloud hits France

Shafaqna English– France is currently confronting a fire season that is unprecedented not only in its scale but also in its consequences — having already forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes and inflicted significant economic damage during the busiest time of the year for tourism.

A more novel phenomenon that has caught experts’ attention extends beyond the fires’ sheer size. The blazes are exhibiting behaviour never before documented in France’s history, such as the formation of pyrocumulonimbus clouds — fire-generated thunderclouds that have been observed and reported for the very first time in the country.

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