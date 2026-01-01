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Historic valuation milestone for Apple

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Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), Apple’s market valuation briefly surpassed the $5 trillion mark for the first time in the company’s history, making it only the second corporation ever to reach this highly prestigious valuation level, behind Nvidia.

Apple’s shares closed the session up 0.72% at $339.33, translating to a market capitalization of $4.98 trillion. During intraday trading, the stock climbed as high as $342.89, at which point Apple’s market value stood at $5.036 trillion.

Source: Reuters

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