US dollar awaits Fed decision

Shafaqna English– Currency markets on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) witnessed the US dollar stabilising near its one‑month peak, a development that occurred concurrently with renewed conflict flare‑ups in the Middle East and traders’ anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision.

The Australian dollar declined after a report indicated that inflation had underperformed expectations, a development that significantly reduced the likelihood of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The currency fell by 0.37% to close at $0.69475.

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