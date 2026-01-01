Muslim travel is on rise across Asia

Shafaqna English- Muslim travel is on the rise across Asia, and destinations are accelerating efforts to attract Muslim travellers.

CrescentRating and Mastercard’s Global Muslim Travel Index 2026 show Thailand ranked fifth among destinations outside the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), down from second place during 2015-2019.

Fazal Bahardeen, chief executive of CrescentRating and HalalTrip, said the decline reflected stronger competition rather than Thailand losing ground, as other destinations accelerated efforts to attract Muslim travellers.

Sources: Bangkok Post

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