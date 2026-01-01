English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 1Other Newsworld

Sharp fall in South Korean stocks

0

Shafaqna English– South Korean shares faced a sharp decline for the second consecutive session on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026). The previously brilliant upward trend in Asian markets, which had been fuelled by artificial intelligence, has now turned into a historic downward trajectory that is swallowing up small investors.

The main KOSPI index fell by as much as 12.6%, which together with Tuesday’s(28 Jul 2026) roughly 11% drop is steering the market toward the largest two‑day decline in its history. The index has now fallen by more than 40% from its high reached just over a month ago.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AI reshapes jobs as automation accelerates

parniani

Beyond five senses: Blueprint for optimal AI memory

parniani

South Korea’s huge investment in AI projects

asadian

‘NoAIphobia’: Study links AI dependence to rising student anxiety

parniani

Dollar rises on oil & tensions

asadian

Egypt launches national AI Competency Framework for Teachers

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.