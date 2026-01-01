Sharp fall in South Korean stocks

Shafaqna English– South Korean shares faced a sharp decline for the second consecutive session on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026). The previously brilliant upward trend in Asian markets, which had been fuelled by artificial intelligence, has now turned into a historic downward trajectory that is swallowing up small investors.

The main KOSPI index fell by as much as 12.6%, which together with Tuesday’s(28 Jul 2026) roughly 11% drop is steering the market toward the largest two‑day decline in its history. The index has now fallen by more than 40% from its high reached just over a month ago.

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