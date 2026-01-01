Saudi Arabia restores one million hectares of degraded land

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has restored one million hectares of degraded land and planted more than 159 million trees under its Saudi Green Initiative, marking a major milestone in the kingdom’s long-term plan to combat desertification and expand ecological restoration, according to Times of India.

Launched in 2021 as part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative aims to rehabilitate 40 million hectares of degraded land and plant 10 billion trees across the kingdom. After restoring 250,000 hectares by 2024, the program surpassed the one-million-hectare mark in early 2026, with the next target set at 2.5 million hectares by 2030.

The restoration effort combines afforestation with broader ecosystem rehabilitation, including biodiversity conservation, rangeland recovery and water-management projects using rainfall harvesting and dam water to sustain newly planted areas. More than 159 million trees have been planted as part of the initiative.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) described the achievement as evidence that large-scale land restoration is possible even in arid, water-scarce regions. The milestone comes ahead of the UNCCD Conference of the Parties (COP17) in Mongolia, where global efforts to strengthen drought resilience and restore degraded land are expected to be a key focus.

Saudi officials say the initiative also supports broader environmental goals, including expanding protected natural areas and generating 50% of the kingdom’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030. While one million hectares represents only a fraction of the program’s ultimate target, the rapid progress over the past two years suggests the restoration campaign is gaining momentum.

Source: Times of India

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