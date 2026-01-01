Weak yen & inflation shake Japanese PM’s position

Shafaqna English– Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s Prime Minister, is facing an impending defeat in public opinion polls. This situation has not only made it more challenging for her to row back on tax reduction policies but has also stripped her government officials of the political manoeuvring room needed to contain market pressure on the yen and government bonds.

In effect, the decline in public support has placed the administration in a weakened position and has constrained its capacity to implement effective monetary and fiscal policies.

Opinion surveys indicate that Takaichi’s approval rating dropped to its lowest level in July since she began her premiership last year. The persistent rise in prices, which is partly attributable to more expensive imports due to the currency’s depreciation, has significantly weakened public confidence in her government’s performance.

Rising living costs, especially in housing, transportation, and food, have increased economic pressure on middle- and lower-income groups and have intensified social discontent.

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