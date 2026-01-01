Sony’s big gain from new game

Shafaqna English– Sony is poised to reap substantial financial gains from the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI,” yet this highly anticipated game arrives at a time when the PlayStation manufacturer is contending with a significant surge in memory chip prices. The rising production costs are squeezing Sony’s profit margins and could potentially offset a portion of the revenue generated by this blockbuster title.

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate—widely regarded as the winner of the high‑end console wars, particularly as Microsoft’s Xbox business experiences a contraction and pullback—has a long and established history of collaboration with Take‑Two Interactive Software. This partner company is scheduled to release its long‑delayed “Grand Theft Auto VI” on November 19, a date that has been finalised after several postponements.

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