India moves to demolish Muslim-founded university

Shafaqna English- India moves to demolish Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by Muslim leader Mohammad Ali Jauhar. Officials allege that 38 of the university’s 40 buildings were built illegally.

Barely 200km (132 miles) from the capital, New Delhi, where thousands of youths demanding education reforms just forced a minister to resign, a group of students, alumni and residents are holding an indefinite sit-in to oppose the planned demolition of 38 of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University’s 40 buildings.

Named after a freedom fighter who fought against British rule, the university was founded by prominent Muslim politician Azam Khan in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Khan established the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in 2003, which oversaw the university’s establishment three years later.

Sources: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com