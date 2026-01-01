New FAA Rules for Space

Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), the U.S. aviation regulatory body proposed new regulations designed to expedite the licensing process for commercial space missions, such as those involving rocket and satellite launches by SpaceX.

These proposed rules would exempt space companies from complying with the provisions of 13 environmental and other related laws, thereby streamlining the approval process.

The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) announced on Tuesday that its proposed rule would grant the agency the authority to waive requirements under key environmental statutes, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Clean Air Act.

The stated objective of this measure is “to simplify and expedite commercial space licensing,” thereby enabling the U.S. space industry to compete more rapidly with other nations and removing existing legal barriers to the sector’s growth.

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