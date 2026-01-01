Delays in presidential plane delivery raise Boeing’s expenses

Shafaqna English– Boeing announced on Tuesday(28 Jul 2026) that it had incurred a larger‑than‑expected quarterly loss due to a $280 million charge from the Air Force One replacement programme. However, the company’s positive free cash flow indicated that its turnaround efforts were progressing in the right direction.

The charge stemmed from higher engineering costs aimed at delivering the two presidential planes by 2028, resulting in a net loss of $428 million for the second quarter.

Despite the loss, Boeing’s share price rose by 4.9% in midday trading, as investors appeared to focus on the company’s steady production improvements and increased free cash flow, suggesting that these factors outweighed concerns over the one‑time charges.

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