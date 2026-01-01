Belgian shopkeeper killed defending woman from alleged Islamophobic attack

Shafaqna English- A Belgian shopkeeper who intervened to defend a woman from racist and Islamophobic abuse on a Brussels tram has died after being assaulted so severely that he could not recover.

The incident, which has caused widespread outrage across Belgium, happened on July 23 around 3:20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT) on Tram 55 in Evere. Driss Atouane, who ran a supermarket in Schaerbeek, stepped in when a man allegedly made racist and anti-Muslim remarks to a woman, according to RTBF. The suspect then reportedly turned his violence on Atouane, beating him repeatedly in what local media described as an extremely brutal attack.

Sources: Daily Sabah

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