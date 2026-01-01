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Hack of US water infrastructure in Minnesota

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Shafaqna English– The Minnesota state IT agency announced in a statement that a “coordinated cyberattack” targeted more than 30 community water systems across the state on July 26 and 27. The attack, which appeared to have been carried out in a synchronised and organised manner, reflects a high level of coordination among the perpetrators and has raised concerns about the security of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Minnesota IT Services stated that it has not received any active requests from Minnesota cities asking residents to adjust their drinking water consumption patterns. The statement comes a day after local media reported that four Minnesota cities had issued alerts regarding cyber intrusions into their networks.

Source: Reuters

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