Tech staff urge US to curb AI pace

Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), a group of more than 1,100 employees from leading technology firms urged the U.S. government to support an international initiative aimed at developing tools to manage the pace of advanced AI development. This move reflects a growing awareness among industry insiders of the potential risks posed by uncontrolled AI development and the necessity of global coordination in this domain.

This statement is issued at a time when AI companies are moving toward developing increasingly complex and powerful systems, and there are concerns that these developments could outstrip the capacity of existing regulatory bodies to manage associated risks. As a result, the widening gap between innovation speed and oversight capacity has become a serious challenge for policymakers.

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