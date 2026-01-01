CAIR documents 183% increase in mosque incidents

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) documented an 183% increase in incidents targeting Islamic places of worship compared to last year.

CAIR said it recorded 17 incidents targeting Islamic places of worship in May, June and July to date, representing 51% of the previous year’s total. It documented six incidents during the same period last year.

The incidents include a terroristic attack on a mosque, threats of violence, arson, acts of intimidation and opposition to Islamic places of worship based on religion.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

www.shafaqna.com