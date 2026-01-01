Seaweed damages Mexico’s hotels & restaurants

Shafaqna English– An unprecedented wave of brown, foul-smelling seaweed has inundated the beaches along Mexico’s Caribbean coastline. This phenomenon has not only forced the closure of beaches in key tourist destinations but has also inflicted mounting economic losses on hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments. The sheer volume of seaweed has overwhelmed daily clean-up efforts and severely tarnished the region’s tourism image.

The massive influx of sargassum—which typically travels across the Atlantic in floating mats and reaches Caribbean coastlines in the spring—has compelled the Mexican government to devise an emergency strategy to contain the crisis. The plan includes collaboration with scientists and international organisations to track the origins of the seaweed and develop sustainable solutions to reduce its arrival on the shores.

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