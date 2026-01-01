Lack of clarity on the Fed’s interest rate policy

Shafaqna English– The prevailing expectation is that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) meeting, despite clear concerns expressed by a number of policymakers about rising inflation.

What makes this meeting unusually opaque, however, is the “no‑guidance” policy adopted by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who has avoided giving any indication of his future direction.

Given the 18‑member Federal Reserve’s evenly split vote at the previous meeting on whether to raise rates this year, Warsh’s role in shaping the final outcome will be pivotal.

It also remains questionable whether he will continue his practice of offering brief explanations and no forward guidance after the decision—a practice that could trigger dissent either way.

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