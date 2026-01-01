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Wall Street indexes drop ahead of Fed decision

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Shafaqna English– U.S. stock markets saw their main indexes fall on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026), as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s rate decision while rising oil prices added to the unease. Furthermore, chip stocks faced headwinds ahead of the release of financial reports from major technology companies.

Global financial markets have experienced significant volatility this month, as investors have grown sceptical about the longevity of the AI investment boom—particularly after it became clear that major U.S. companies, despite declining free cash flow, continue to pour billions of dollars into the sector, creating an increasingly complex web of AI‑linked investments.

Source: Reuters

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