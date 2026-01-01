Asia’s air cargo map shifts under AI competition

Shafaqna English– Intense international competition in the field of artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming Asia’s air cargo landscape. Airlines are currently redesigning their flight networks to serve rapidly expanding semiconductor production hubs, as cross‑border e‑commerce continues to decline.

Airlines and logistics companies emphasise that, unlike the post‑COVID parcel boom, new demand associated with AI infrastructure stems from multi‑year orders for advanced chips and processors, as well as planned investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars in data centres. This structural shift signals a lasting transformation in the air freight industry.

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