Outbreak hits US lettuce consumption

Shafaqna English– Foot traffic data and industry reports indicate that U.S. consumers have distanced themselves from certain restaurant chains and reduced their lettuce purchases at grocery stores.

This behavioural shift has occurred as a result of a parasitic illness outbreak across multiple states, which has created public confusion about which foods are safe to eat. The crisis has significantly undermined consumer confidence in the safety of fresh produce.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has traced the source of the outbreak to iceberg lettuce that was served at Taco Bell restaurants and supplied by the privately held Taylor Farms’ operations in central Mexico.

This finding has drawn attention to the risks associated with the international production and distribution of agricultural products and the need for stricter oversight of foreign suppliers.

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