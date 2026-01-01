Audi employees demonstrate

Shafaqna English– Audi workers took to the streets on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) to protest the potential closure of the Neckarsulm plant, as parent company Volkswagen pushes ahead with a major restructuring programme expected to eliminate tens of thousands of positions. These developments reflect the mounting pressures on Germany’s automotive sector.

The protests coincide with BMW, Audi’s luxury segment competitor, announcing thousands of job cuts. These events are the latest signs of an employment crisis in Germany’s auto industry—a sector that is being forced into costly and painful restructuring by high costs, intense competition from Chinese manufacturers, and tariffs imposed by the United States.

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