Middle East conflict affects Lamborghini’s profits

Shafaqna English– Lamborghini, the Italian luxury sports carmaker, announced on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) that its first‑half operating profit had fallen by more than 8%. This decline is largely attributed to external factors such as trade tariffs and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have impacted the entire luxury automotive industry.

The operating profit of the Volkswagen‑owned brand fell from €431 million in the first half of 2025 to €395 million in the first half of 2026. Its operating margin also dropped by 3.8 percentage points, from 26.5% to 22.7%, reflecting the pressure on the company’s ability to sustain profitability.

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