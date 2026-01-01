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UNAMA: Space for women in Afghanistan keeps shrinking

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Shafaqna English- A new report from the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) catalogues how the space for women, minorities and dissent keeps shrinking.

A woman is stopped for buying groceries alone. The shopkeeper who served her is slapped and hauled in for questioning. A teacher is turned away from her own classroom for the wrong cloak.

These are not isolated incidents – they are the routine texture of life for Afghans under Taliban rule this spring, according to a new report from the UN mission in the country, UNAMA, that catalogues – in granular and often chilling detail – how the space for women, minorities and dissent keeps shrinking.

Between April and June 2026, UN human rights monitors recorded arrests over hairstyles, public floggings for broken fasts, and the 296th consecutive day that Afghan women have been barred from UN premises simply for being women.

Sources: News.un.org

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