Sayyed al-Hakim: Attack on PMF Headquarters targeted Iraq’s security and sovereignty

Shafaqna English- Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, condemned the attack on a number of headquarters belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in several Iraqi provinces, which resulted in the killing and injury of dozens of its members.

According to Shafaqna, he called on the relevant government and security authorities to follow up on the attack and take the necessary measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated, stressing that they harm Iraq’s sovereignty and security.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement also reiterated his opposition to the use of Iraqi territory for any aggression or threats against neighboring countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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