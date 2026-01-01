Asian shares adrift and directionless

Shafaqna English– After a turbulent week fueled by AI-related anxieties, Asian stock markets remained rudderless on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), with traders unable to establish a clear direction. The confusion was compounded by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates steady, which exposed deep internal divisions and offered bond markets little clarity regarding the central bank’s forthcoming intentions.

After skyrocketing by more than 7% on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) in response to intensified fighting in the Middle East, Brent crude futures experienced a pullback on Thursday, slipping under the $90 level. Nevertheless, real-time shipping data revealed that oil tankers were continuing to navigate out of the region despite the sustained military strikes, indicating that the market’s initial panic may have been overblown.

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