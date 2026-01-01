Deadly wildfires in Greece

Shafaqna English– As wildfires continued to ravage parts of Europe on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026), three Greek firefighters perished while fighting the flames on Crete and the mainland, where gale-force winds made containment efforts exceptionally dangerous. The tragedy unfolded against the backdrop of a continent-wide fire crisis, with Spain and France having already endured days of catastrophic fires earlier in the week.

The first two casualties occurred on Crete when the firefighters found themselves cut off by flames near Krya Vrysi while maneuvering their vehicle between different fire fronts. The third firefighter was killed in a separate incident in the Peloponnese, a fire department spokesperson told Reuters, highlighting the multiple fronts on which Greek crews were battling the infernos.

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