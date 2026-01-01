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Chelsea secure Lacroix in deal with Crystal Palace

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Shafaqna English– In an official announcement on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), Premier League side Chelsea confirmed that they have completed the acquisition of defender Maxence Lacroix from fellow top-flight club Crystal Palace, with the French player committing his future to Stamford Bridge until the year 2032.

The financial details of the deal, as reported by several British news sources, put the cost of acquiring Lacroix at £52 million ($69.6 million), making him one of the more expensive defensive signings in Chelsea’s recent history.

Source: Reuters

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